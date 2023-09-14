Doval (6-4) struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Guardians.

Doval got the last out of the ninth inning after Tyler Rogers put two on base. In the 10th, Doval was able to keep runs off the board again, allowing LaMonte Wade's sacrifice fly to walk it off for the Giants. Since his shaky stretch in mid-August, Doval has bounced back, allowing just one run over his last 7.2 innings. The 26-year-old is at a 2.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 82:25 K:BB with 37 saves in 44 chances over 63 innings this season.