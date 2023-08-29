Doval pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Reds.

Doval has pitched perfect innings on consecutive days to earn saves, bouncing back from a stretch of four straight blown saves over the middle of the month. The right-hander is now 35-for-42 in save chances this year. Closers with poorer results than Doval might have lost their gigs, but manager Gabe Kapler stuck by the hard-throwing reliever. Doval is at a 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 77:24 K:BB through 57.1 innings this season.