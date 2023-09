Doval struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Doval cleaned up Tyler Rogers' mess in the eighth inning, and Tyler Fitzgerald provided some extra cushion with a two-run home run in the ninth. This was Doval's first save since Sept. 10 and his first chance in a week. The right-hander is now at a 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB through 65.1 innings while collecting 38 saves in 46 chances this season.