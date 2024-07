Doval struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 5-3 win over Atlanta.

The 26-year-old right-hander was in peak form, whiffing Adam Duvall with a 100.6 mph cutter to end the game. Doval blew his last save chance Friday though, and consistency has been an issue for him all year -- through 33.2 innings, he's posted a 4.28 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB, a significant step backwards from his ratios the prior two seasons.