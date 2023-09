Doval allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Doval allowed an RBI double to Nolan Jones, but he was able to keep the Giants ahead. Save chances have been sparse for Doval lately with Friday's victory being San Francisco's first win of September. The right-hander is 36-for-43 in save chances with a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB over 59.1 innings this year.