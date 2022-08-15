Doval (4-5) earned the win during Sunday's 8-7 victory over Pittsburgh, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk in one inning. He struck out one.

Doval was brought in for the ninth inning of a 6-6 game despite pitching Friday and Saturday and found himself in a two-on one-out jam after a Bryan Reynolds single and Ben Gamel walk. A subsequent infield single and Evan Longoria throwing error allowed Reynolds to score while Gamel was thrown out at the plate. Doval struck out Oneil Cruz to end the frame and became the victor when San Francisco walked it off in the bottom of the inning. The 25-year-old tossed 44 pitches across three appearances this weekend, during which he allowed four baserunners and an unearned run while striking out three across three innings.