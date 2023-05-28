Doval picked up the save during Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Brewers, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one hit. He recorded one strikeout and didn't issue a walk.

After allowing a leadoff double to Brian Anderson, Doval retired three straight batters to record his 14th save. The right-hander is 11-for-11 during save opportunities in May, sporting a 0.71 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB during that stretch (12.2 innings). Doval is now second in the MLB in saves behind Emmanuel Clase (17) and remains an elite fantasy option given his stellar strikeout numbers.