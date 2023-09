Doval allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Doval has picked up three saves in five days after going over a week between opportunities. He allowed a run in his save Friday, but this was a sharper effort for the hard-throwing closer. For the season, he's up to 37 saves in 44 chances with a 2.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 81:24 K:BB through 60.1 innings overall.