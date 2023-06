Doval picked up the save Thursday against Colorado, logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Doval has converted his last 12 save opportunities, improving to 16-for-17 on the season. He's allowed just two earned runs in that span (16.2 innings) while striking out 26. The 25-year-old Doval has been a top-tier closing option this season -- his ERA is down to 1.95 with a 0.94 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings.