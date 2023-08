Doval struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save over Atlanta on Sunday.

Doval finally snapped out of his funk with a dominant appearance. Prior to picking up his 34th save of the year Sunday, he had blown four straight chances. He coughed up six runs (five earned) while posting an uncharacteristic 4:5 K:BB during that stretch. Doval's season ERA sits at 3.04 with a 77:24 K:BB through 56.1 frames.