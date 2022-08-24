Doval pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out a batter on his way to a save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Doval was called upon to protect a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he quickly ran into some trouble. After getting Riley Greene to ground out to open the frame, the closer allowed two consecutive hits before walking Eric Haase to load the bases with one out. Fortunately, Doval was able to get Miguel Cabrera to strike out before inducing a game-ending ground out by Harold Castro, finishing the outing unscathed. The save was his 18th of the season and he has now converted 10 straight opportunities. Doval has now gone 10 straight appearances without allowing an earned run, lowering his ERA from 3.21 to 2.58 over that stretch.