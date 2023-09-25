Doval (6-6) allowed an unearned run on one hit to take the extra-inning loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Doval gave up a walk-off single to Chris Taylor in the bottom of the 10th inning after the Giants failed to generate a run in their half of the frame. This wasn't a save situation, but it counted as Doval's second loss in his last four outings. He's allowed seven runs (two earned) over 2.2 innings in that short span. The closer has a 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB with 38 saves in 46 chances across 65.2 innings this season.