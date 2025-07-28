The Giants designated Ragsdale for assignment Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move makes room on the Giants' 40-man roster for Carson Whisenhunt, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his major-league debut against the Pirates. Ragsdale has spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, where he's posted a 5-5 record across 18 games (14 starts) with a 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 58:38 K:BB across 65.1 innings.