D'Arnaud was diagnosed with a left knee contusion, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

D'Arnaud suffered the injury after fouling a ball off his knee during the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Astros. He was subsequently replaced by Alen Hanson. The Giants are off the schedule Wednesday, so d'Arnaud will have an extra day to rest and recover before being reevaluated.

