d'Arnaud started at third base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Mariners.

d'Arnaud has started six of the 11 games since his callup June 8, batting .300 (9-for-30) with a pair of homers over that span. The utility infielder has been seeing semi-regular starts due to the slew of lefties the Giants have faced recently, but that surge in playing time is about to come to a close with Evan Longoria (hand) nearing a return.