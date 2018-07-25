Giants' Chase d'Arnaud: Gets another start versus southpaw
d'Arnaud started at third base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Mariners.
d'Arnaud has started six of the 11 games since his callup June 8, batting .300 (9-for-30) with a pair of homers over that span. The utility infielder has been seeing semi-regular starts due to the slew of lefties the Giants have faced recently, but that surge in playing time is about to come to a close with Evan Longoria (hand) nearing a return.
