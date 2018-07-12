d'Arnaud went 2-for-7 with a home run and double in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.

d'Arnaud led off the bottom of the first inning with his first home run of the season, then later provided his first double of the year. The 31-year-old hit lead off in making just his second start since joining the majors last week, and is 3-for-12 over that span.