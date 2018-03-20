D'Arnaud was assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

D'Arnaud figures to open the year at Triple-A Sacramento, although his defensive versatility makes him an appealing reserve option for San Francisco. However, unless injuries become an issue, it's unlikely that d'Arnaud will see regular playing time with the Giants. Over 18 Cactus League games, d'Arnaud went 9-for-32 (.281) and stole five bases.