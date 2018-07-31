D'Arnaud started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

D'Arnaud connected for his third homer in 13 games since being called up July 8, providing a healthy .282/.310/.538 slash line over that span. Despite his recent success, the 31-year-old figures to remain in a backup utility role now that Evan Longoria and Joe Panik have returned from their respective DL stints.