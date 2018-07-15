Giants' Chase d'Arnaud: Sees surge in starts
D'Arnaud will serve as the Giants' leadoff hitter and start at third base Sunday against the Giants.
D'Arnaud seems to have worked his way into a platoon at third base with Pablo Sandoval, as the former will enter the lineup for the third consecutive game in which the Giants have opposed a left-handed starting pitcher. Since being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento, d'Arnaud has gone 5-for-17 with a home run, but the 31-year-old's career .226/.281/.314 line over 200 games in the majors suggests he doesn't warrant much intrigue in the fantasy realm.
