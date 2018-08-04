D'Arnaud has worked himself into a platoon at second base, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

D'Arnaud will share time at the keystone with Joe Panik for now, although manager Bruce Bochy said that could change if Joe "gets on a roll," per Schulman. D'Arnaud drew the start for Friday night's matchup against the Diamondbacks with a left-handed pitcher toeing the rubber for the opposition.