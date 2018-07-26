Giants' Evan Longoria: Activated from disabled list
The Giants activated Longoria (hand, triceps) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Longoria is ready to rejoin the Giants after playing four rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento. Expect him to resume his role as the Giants' regular third baseman moving forward.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Resuming rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Won't be activated Tuesday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Hit by pitch in rehab game•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Set to begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Could begin rehab assignment over weekend•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Nearing rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...