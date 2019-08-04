Giants' Evan Longoria: Activated off injured list
Longoria (foot) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria landed on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in mid-July and ended up spending just under three weeks on the shelf. The 33-year-old has a .241/.318/.446 slash line with 13 home runs in 83 games and should reclaim starting duties at third base.
