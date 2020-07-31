Longoria (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Padres.
Longoria's sacrifice fly scored Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth inning to get the Giants on the board. Longoria also had a pair of strikeouts in his season debut. The 34-year-old third baseman figures to see the majority of the playing time at that position. He may also benefit from the universal designated hitter in 2020 to get the occasional day off from playing defense.
