Longoria (calf) is starting at third base and hitting third Monday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Longoria is back in action after being limited to pinch-hit duties Sunday due to a minor calf injury. The veteran infielder will look to stay hot at the dish, as he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer and two RBI through four games this season.

