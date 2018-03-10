Longoria indicated Saturday he is battling left ankle joint soreness and is still considered day-to-day, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria was scratched from Friday's Cactus League game with what was originally reported as a sore heel. Regardless, the injury doesn't appear severe as the 32-year-old said, "It's nothing to be nervous about...When I feel ready I'll play."

