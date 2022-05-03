Longoria (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Longoria has been out all season after undergoing finger surgery in late March. He'll likely need at least a handful of rehab games given the length of his absence, though the Giants have yet to specify exactly when they expect him back.
