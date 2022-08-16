Longoria went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in a 6-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Longoria has been eased into action since returning from the injured list Aug. 8 -- Monday's start was only his third in seven games over that stretch. His insertion into the lineup paid dividends, as he slugged a two-run shot off ex-teammate Madison Bumgarner in the fourth inning. Longoria now his 10 homers in 2022, a mark he's reached in every one of his big-league campaigns aside from the shortened 2020 season.