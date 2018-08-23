Longoria went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Longoria went deep for the second time in three games and is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. The 32-year-old owns a disappointing .249/.286/.432 slash line in his first season with San Francisco and is in danger of turning in the lowest home run total of his career.