Giants' Evan Longoria: Blasts 14th home run
Longoria went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Mets.
Longoria went deep for the second time in three games and is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. The 32-year-old owns a disappointing .249/.286/.432 slash line in his first season with San Francisco and is in danger of turning in the lowest home run total of his career.
