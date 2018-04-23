Longoria went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Longoria went deep for his fourth home run of the season Sunday and has recorded a hit in four of the last five games. After a slow start to the year, he's beginning to improve his production at the plate, slashing .243/.263/.500 in 19 games for the Giants. The 32-year-old third baseman will look to stay hot as San Francisco starts a three-game series with Washington on Monday.