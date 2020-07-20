Longoria (oblique) will open the season on the 10-day injured list, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Longoria has been dealing with a moderate right oblique strain in recent days. He's been able to take grounders in practice but won't be fully game-ready by Opening Day on Thursday against the Dodgers. Just how much time he misses to start the year remains to be seen.
