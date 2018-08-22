Longoria went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.

Longoria got the Giants on the board early by taking Steven Matz deep in the first inning for his 13th long ball of the season. The veteran suffered an injury scare after being drilled with a pitch in the back last Friday, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and has started four consecutive contests. Outside of missing six weeks with a broken hand earlier this summer, Longoria is providing similar numbers to his 2017 season with a .249/.285./.427 slash line and 13 homers over 91 contests.

