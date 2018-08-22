Giants' Evan Longoria: Clubs two-run homer
Longoria went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.
Longoria got the Giants on the board early by taking Steven Matz deep in the first inning for his 13th long ball of the season. The veteran suffered an injury scare after being drilled with a pitch in the back last Friday, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and has started four consecutive contests. Outside of missing six weeks with a broken hand earlier this summer, Longoria is providing similar numbers to his 2017 season with a .249/.285./.427 slash line and 13 homers over 91 contests.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Starting as usual Saturday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Leaves with back contusion•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Stays hot with three-hit game•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Records 11th home run•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Two hits in return from DL•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Activated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...