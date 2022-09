Longoria went 1-for-1 with two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Longoria pinch hit for Ford Proctor in the top of the eighth inning Sunday and came up big with a two-run single to put the Giants up 3-1. The veteran has settled into a platoon role of late and does not have much fantasy appeal at this point in his career, but the big hit Sunday keeps the Giants' playoff hopes alive.