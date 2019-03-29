Longoria went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

Longoria provided two of the Giants' five hits in a forgettable offensive performance on Opening Day. The veteran third baseman was slotted third in the order against the left-handed Eric Lauer. San Francisco may not face a righty until Sunday, but Longoria figures to hit in the heart of the order regardless of matchups. The 33-year-old saw his production decline further in 2018 (.244/.281/.413), but he can still provide decent pop and RBI potential.

