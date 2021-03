Longoria (foot) is batting fifth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 35-year-old has been battling plantar fasciitis throughout the early stages of camp and has been operating as a designated hitter for the past week. It's unclear when Longoria is expected to play the field, but there has yet to be much concern expressed about the injury.