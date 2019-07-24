Giants' Evan Longoria: Could be activated on road trip
Longoria (foot) could be activated on the upcoming road trip that runs from July 26 through Aug. 4, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He will travel with the team on the three-city trip that begins in San Diego. The plan is for him to ramp up activities starting this weekend, which should give him a chance to be activated on the road trip.
