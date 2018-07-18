Giants' Evan Longoria: Could begin rehab assignment over weekend
Longoria (hand) will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Prior to the Giants closing out their first half Sunday, Longoria was able to take batting practice on the field for the first time since fracturing his left hand June 14. After taking some time to heal up during the All-Star break, he'll likely be reevaluated Friday before the Giants determine his next step. If Longoria incurs no setbacks during what will likely be a brief rehab assignment, he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list before the end of the month.
