Giants' Evan Longoria: Cranks 11th homer
Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-5 victory over the Padres.
Longoria is having himself a series against the Padres, going 7-for-13 with a whopping four homers and nine RBI over the three-game set. The 33-year-old's power binge couldn't have come at a better time, as he was ceding a bit of playing time at the hot corner to Pablo Sandoval's hot bat prior to this series. Longoria's overall slash line remains mediocre (.238/.315/.433), but he has been playing better over his last 20 contests (.269/.347/.522).
