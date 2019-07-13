Giants' Evan Longoria: Cranks 13th homer
Longoria went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Brewers.
Longoria ended the first half with a homer, and he kept things rolling with his 13th blast of the season in his first game back from the All-Star break. The 33-year-old is showing increased power this year, posting a .208 isolated power rating through 81 games, which is the best mark since his 36-homer season in 2016. Longoria's poor contact rate (.237 average and 20.3 strikeout percentage) suppresses his long-term value, but his recent power streak (six homers over his last seven games) should catch fantasy owners' eyes in most formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal