Longoria went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Longoria ended the first half with a homer, and he kept things rolling with his 13th blast of the season in his first game back from the All-Star break. The 33-year-old is showing increased power this year, posting a .208 isolated power rating through 81 games, which is the best mark since his 36-homer season in 2016. Longoria's poor contact rate (.237 average and 20.3 strikeout percentage) suppresses his long-term value, but his recent power streak (six homers over his last seven games) should catch fantasy owners' eyes in most formats.

