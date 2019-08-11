Longoria went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Longoria was moved down to fifth in the order after going 0-for-5 in Friday's loss, but the veteran responded with his 14th long ball of the season. It was the 33-year-old's first homer since returning from the injured list Aug. 4, and he has gone 6-for-23 (.261) in six starts over that span.

