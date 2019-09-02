Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to San Diego.

Longoria finished off his torrid month of August (.345/.372/.529) with a bang, going yard for the 18th time this season. The 33-year-old has turned back the clock recently, recording a hit in 21 of his last 23 contests. Longoria's overall line still sits at a pedestrian .266/.331/.466 on the year, but he is clearly locked into a prolonged hot streak that warrants attention from fantasy owners in almost any format until he cools back down.

More News
Our Latest Stories