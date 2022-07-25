Longoria has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria is expected to miss the next few weeks following this diagnosis, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. David Villar will fill in at the hot corner until Longoria is able to return.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Suffers hamstring injury Saturday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Exits game with lower-body injury•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Clubs ninth homer•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: No hits in return•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Reinstated, starting Saturday•