Manager Gabe Kapler said following Saturday's win over the Cubs that Longoria is being evaluated for a potential shoulder injury after a collision with shortstop Brandon Crawford forced the third baseman to exit in the ninth inning, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Kapler wasn't yet able to provide any information on the seriousness of the injury, but did note that it is the shoulder hindering Longoria. Further updates figure to be given Sunday, if not later Saturday night.