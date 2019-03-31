Longoria was double switched from Saturday's game against the Padres after fouling a pitch off his calf, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Longoria apparently could have stayed in the game if needed, but the team opted to play it safe during the first series of the season. The 33-year-old isn't scheduled to be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, but seems on track to return Monday against the Dodgers.