Longoria went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Friday's 12-11 comeback victory over the Reds.

Longoria set a new season-high with three hits, but none was bigger than the solo shot he hit in the top of the 11th inning that put the Giants up for good after trailing 8-0 earlier in the contest. The 33-year-old now has five homers on the year, tying him with Brandon Belt for the team lead, although his on-base percentage (.263) and slugging percentage (.402) pale in comparison to his fellow corner infielder. Longoria's shortcomings outside of modest power limit his value to deep and NL-only formats.