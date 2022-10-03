Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right thumb Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria was struck on the hand by a ball Sunday against the Diamondbacks and underwent an X-ray that revealed a fractured thumb. He'll be unavailable for the Giants' final three regular-season games, and it seems likely that he'll require several weeks of rest during the offseason. The 36-year-old slashed .244/.315/.451 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI and 31 runs over 89 games in 2022.