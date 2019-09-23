Giants' Evan Longoria: Doubles, drives in two
Longoria went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Braves.
Longoria was the first Giant bat to get to Dallas Keuchel in the sixth inning, and he even provided the insurance run to ensure victory for his club Sunday. The 33-year-old snapped a brief 0-for-11 dry spell with his two-hit performance, and is now slashing .255/.323/.438 with 19 homers and 67 RBI through 124 games.
