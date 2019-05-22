Giants' Evan Longoria: Doubles in return to lineup
Longoria went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Braves.
Longoria retreated to the bench Monday in favor of Pablo Sandoval's hot bat. The latter did little with his opportunity (0-for-4), and Longoria returned to his usual spot at the hot corner and fifth in the order Tuesday. The 33-year-old has turned back the clock a bit in the month of May, slashing .273/.373/.523 with three home runs in 11 starts.
