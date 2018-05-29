Longoria went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a trio of RBI in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

Longoria benefited from the Coors effect, tallying his third three-hit and second three-RBI game of the year. The veteran is slashing .259/.289/.458 through 52 games and is on pace to surpass last year's marks of 36 doubles and 20 homers.