Giants' Evan Longoria: Drives in three off bench
Longoria went 1-for-2 with a three-run double in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.
Much to the chagrin of fantasy managers who kept him active this week, Longoria was on the bench for the second day in a row, but he at least made the most of his seventh-inning pinch-hitting opportunity. With two outs and the bases juiced, Longoria laced a double to left field off Dylan Floro to plate the Giants' only runs of the night. Pablo Sandoval drew the start at third base but was lifted after experiencing knee inflammation, so Longoria should be on track to re-enter the lineup Tuesday.
