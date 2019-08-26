Longoria went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Longoria launched a solo homer off starter Brett Anderson in the third inning and later drove in the game-winning run with his two-RBI single in the seventh. The 33-year-old third baseman has launched 10 homers since the start of July, raising his OPS from .671 to .792 in the process.